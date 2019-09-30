Humane Society of Greater Miami Take in Rescued Hurricane Dorian Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of Greater Miami has joined forces with other rescue groups across South Florida to help take in dogs and cats that lost their home after the devastating Hurricane Dorian, 25 dogs and cats were rescued.

"First and foremost they were starving, you can imagine what they were going through at that time. Some of the cats were FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) positive, the dogs are a combination of heartworm positive, Ehrlichiosis and some other tick borne diseases. Everything is treatable, except for the FIV cat. But we are doing everything that we can for them, whatever they need. They should be ready for adoption in a week or two", said Laurie Hoffman, Executive Director Humane Society of Greater Miami.

For more information on how to adopt these pets visit: http://humanesocietymiami.org