Super Bowl and Dolphins History on Display in Downtown Miami

Posted 1:34 pm, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, October 1, 2019

Super Bowl season has officially kicked off in Miami with the grand opening of a new football exhibit at the History Miami Museum. Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will get you ready for a record 11th Super Bowl in Miami this coming February.

"There's no better place to host the Super Bowl than right here in Miami! There's a reason we have the record 11th Super Bowl here," said Nat Moore, Dolphins Legend.

"At the museum here going over the history of the Dolphins. A lot of people may not know the history of this team and organization, a winning history unlike today,"  said Mark Duper, Dolphins Legend.

