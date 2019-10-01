Toy Express Grand Opening in Coral Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toy Express is a new, specialty toy store that recently had its grand opening in Coral Springs.

"It all about affordable and quality that we offer, and service. Service is very important , when you go to some places and there's no one to assist you. You need someone to assist you. We also offer a ton of unique toys" said Melissa Savoie, Toy Express Owner.

This is truly a destination toy store. Toy express features an indoor play area, an animatronic dinosaur and tons of toys for kids to try out, including a doll adoption center.

"Little girls can come and choose the dolls that they feel are more appropriate for them or fall in love with", said Patrick Savoie, Toy Express Owner.

