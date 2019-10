Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need to do something to do this weekend, we got you covered!

Go from wandering through a lush jungle illuminated with larger than life plants, animals and sea life during Luminosa: A Festival of Lights at Jungle Island, to enjoying a night filled with Merengue and Afro-Pop Latin music at the American Airlines Arena with the Dominican two-time Grammy winner, Juan Luis Guerra.

