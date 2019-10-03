Hello and Good “Bye” Week for Dolphins and Hurricanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a case of "Hello" and "Goodbye" to the bye week! That’s the story for the two big football teams in Miami – the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes.

The winless Fins have their bye this weekend, coming off another blowout loss this time to the Los Angeles Chargers. The (0-4) Fins will host another woeful team in the Washington Redskins in week 6 of the NFL season. This might be the Dolphins’ best shot at a win this year.

As for the (2-2) Canes, they’re coming off their bye-week. The U is diving into the meat of its conference schedule with a home game against Virginia tech.

“We know the next six weeks, we play six games in our league. Four of those games in our stadium – the next three at home. We’re expecting a great atmosphere. It should be a great game," said Manny Diaz , Canes Head Coach.