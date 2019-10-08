Dolphins Legends Predict Wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The winless Miami Dolphins, coming off their bye-week, will be hosting another struggling team, the Washington Redskins on Sunday. We recently ran into some Dolphins legends at a red carpet event debuting the new Super Bowl Exhibit at History Miami Museum, and we asked them to predict how many wins the Fins will have this year.

"I have no idea how many games we will win. But all I look for is young men to play hard and go out there and compete," said Nate Moore, Dolphins Legend.

"I think they're probably going to win at least a handful (of games)," said John Offerdahl, Dolphins Legend.

"I think they will win a game, he's (Head Coach Brian Flores) building a team for the future", said Dick Anderson, Dolphins Legend.