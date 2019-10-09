THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Get Your Cape On: Michael J. Barton from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Posted 2:05 pm, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06PM, October 9, 2019

Batwoman airs every Sunday night at 8 right here on The CW South Florida and in honor of that we're featuring heroes in our community. In our “Get Your Cape On” segment, our focus this week is on Michael J. Barton. He’s the Major Gifts Officer of Florida at the United Nations Children’s Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first.

"What we are trying to do is not only raise financial support, which is just so vital, but UNICEF receives no funding  from the United Nations or any other sources except for individuals and foundations. So, I am working on that. I'm working with the supporters but i'm also trying to raise awareness of UNICEF and the importance of what it does around the world. It's the oldest organization and has saved more children's lives than any other organization that exists," said Barton.

If you want to make a difference and “Get Your Cape On” visit http://www.unicefusa.org

