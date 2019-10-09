THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WIN VIP Tickets to the South Beach Seafood Festival

Posted 10:33 am, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25AM, October 9, 2019

The iconic South Beach Seafood Festival kicks off Miami’s globally-recognized stone crab season every October in the best way that South Beach knows how!

This is not your typical seafood festival in Miami, but a high-end experience that showcases the talents of South Florida’s leading chefs and culinary masterminds via a diverse group of events.

Enjoy pop-up cafes, fresh seafood, open bars, live music, culinary demonstrations, and more.

Can’t wait to see if you wont the contest?  We’ve partnered with the South Beach Food Festival to give you 20% your tickets with the code “CW19”! Click to buy your tickets HERE.

