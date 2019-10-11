Move Over Joker, Harley Quinn Makes a Comeback to the Big Screens!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the success of opening weekend of "The Joker," DC isn't backing down as they release the trailer for "Birds of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One, Harley Quinn."

Last time we saw Harley was in 2016's, "Suicide Squad." Now, we see Harley and Joker are no longer a couple and it seems she is putting her breakup pain towards good. We also get a glimpse at the original "Birds of Prey," such as Black Canary, Huntress, and Black Mask. Overall, this trailer is Harley heavy but no doubt the rest of the girl gang are going to rise up to the occasion.

You can't miss the "Birds of Prey" in action when the film comes out in South Florida theaters February 7th, 2020.