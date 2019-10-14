Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is national Breast Cancer Awareness month. One in every eight women in the U.S will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in their lifetime. Medical lifestyle expert, Dr. Eudene Harry tells us about preventive care as well as signs for women to look for in detecting Breast Cancer.

"So we want to combine prevention and early detection. There is happily a lot of early detection in the news. We want to start at the age of 40, to get annual mammograms. That's something you want to discuss with your doctor. It can be with your family physician or gynecologist. You discuss what is a good schedule for you to do. If you have a strong family history of breast cancer, I would recommend you start earlier than that. Again, a conversation you have with your gynecologist as to what time is appropriate," said Harry.

Dr. Harry shares two tips on how to prevent Breast Cancer, click on the video to find out what they are.

