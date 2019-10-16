THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Dolphins Legend Supportive of Winless Fins

Posted 12:51 pm, October 16, 2019, by

Despite this sign from Dolphins fan that reads “Stop Tanking,” that tanking train remains right on track.

The Fins, coming-off a one-point loss, are (0-5) this season. The only other remaining winless team in the NFL is the Bengals who are (0-6) as they vie for the top overall pick in the draft. The tank train steams into Buffalo this week. 

One Dolphins legend, Mark Clayton, recently said nothing will keep him from jumping off this train.

"All I know is that i'm behind the Dolphins no matter what they do. I'm giving them a chance. I'm behind the team one hundred  percent," said Clayton.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.