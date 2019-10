Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The full cast of characters are back for Zombieland: Double Tap! Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenbergh, Abigail Breslein, and more reprise their roles from the original movie ten years ago. The movie took ten years to make because Woody Harrelson said he was not going to make a sequel unless it was as good as the first one.

Kirk Gimenez attended the pre-screening of Zombieland: Double Tap at AMC Aventura and asked the fans if the movie met their expectations after waiting ten years.