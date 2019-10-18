Panthers Look to Pounce!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Florida Panthers, coming off only their second win this young season, will be hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

The Cats look to keep the momentum going after a wild 6-4 road win over the new Jersey Devils on Monday.

Can that wild win spark the Cats who got off to a slow start this season?

"I've seen in the last few games the resiliency to come back in all games and fight 'til the end," said Aaron Ekblad, Panthers defenseman.

"We should expect to be fresh. (The Colorado Avalanche) are off to the best start in the game so it will be a good test for us," said Joel Quenneville, Panthers head coach.