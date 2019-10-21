This Cuddly Cat Needs a Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Head to the Humane Society of Broward County to adopt a furry friend! They have a ton of pets who need homes!

Cherie Watcher, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County introduces us to "Nash" a furry cat, waiting to be welcomed into a new home.

"Nash is an easy going mellow fellow..who loves to be with people. He's also going to want to sleep in bed with you, you might need to have a king size bed to have room for him. He likes people of all ages and gets along with dogs", said Watcher

For more information visit: http://humanebroward.com