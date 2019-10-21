The Skincare Benefits of Seaweed!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of seaweed is most likely a green, slimy mass of plants washed up on a beach. However, seaweed treatments are a completely different experience. They’re refreshing, relaxing and highly beneficial for your health and skin.

Shiri Sarfati, Co-President of Repechage Skincare, truly believes in natural skincare regimens and says seaweed treatments are perfect for anyone who wants to feel rejuvenated and radiant.

"It's also a wonderful anti-aging treatment or post summer treatment as well. As our skin is now transitioning from summer to fall, we really need to rejuvenate the skin. So gentle exfoliation, extreme hydration moisturization from ingredients like seaweed that are moisture binding versus oils that are very heavy and might clog your skin", said Sarfati

The skincare company is very careful with where they source and harvest their seaweed. According to Sarfati, there are hundreds of species.

"In the north atlantic we have cold and unpolluted waters. Remember seaweed feeds through osmosis so we want to make sure that wherever its feeding is really pure, unpolluted, and wonderful sources. Very different from hot mediterranean or southern areas where the temperature of the ocean can get quite warm", said Sarfarti.

Melissa Marrero and Sarfarti dive into the Repechage Four-Layer Seaweed Facial process. Watch as the treatment visibly lifts, firms, and plumps the skin!

For more information visit: http://repechage.com