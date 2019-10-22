THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler Preview the Miami Heat Season

Posted 11:40 am, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, October 22, 2019

The post Dwyane Wade era officially tipping off for the Miami Heat Wednesday night with their season opener at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. We recently caught up with Wade at his celebrity roast and the retired Heat legend told us what he expects out of the squad led by new addition, Jimmy Butler, a close friend of his.

"I'm excited for Jimmy, He's a Miami culture guy. What he's going to bring to the team is his form of leadership, talent, and abilities.", said Wayde.

"Everything you do is championship caliber, and you want to win a championship. I'm Here and couldn't be happier", said Butler.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.