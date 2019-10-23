Maroon 5 and Seafood Festival, all in one Weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need something to do this weekend, we've got you covered!

One of the biggest pop rock bands in the world hits Hard Rock Live this Friday night.

Grammy-award winning band Maroon 5 has skyrocketed the Billboard charts after their debut album “Songs About Jane.” Now 6 albums later, they are one of the hottest bands in the millennium.

Maroon 5 is on their “Red Pills Blues Tour” and you can expect hits like “She Will Be Loved,” “Makes Me Wonder,” “Cold,” and more of their top hits.

On Saturday, head to the South Beach Seafood Festival on the sands of Miami Beach! Enjoy culinary delights from 20 of Miami’s award-winning chef’s and eateries, including Tomorrowland.

"What we are featuring at the Seafood Fest is a loaded Bloody Mary experience. So, because we are a bar but we have that gourmet bar food we are completely adding and loading it up with things like our smoked fish dip croquetas, not your typical smoked fish dip," said Jessica Victor, owner of Tomorrowland.

For tickets and more information head to sobeseafoodfest.com

And for more events going down in South Florida, click on the events tab on our website.