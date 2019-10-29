South Florida’s Fitness Lifestyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fact that the world’s biggest fitness expo, FIBO, was recently held on Miami Beach is the latest proof that South Florida has become a perfect fit for fitness. Fitness celebrity Kelsey Wells, sweat trainer and creator of the power workout programs has traveled the world and she’s never seen anything like South Florida.

“I love it. I love the vibe. I’m big on energy. And I love how there seems to be a focus on health and wellness in general. Fitness should be about taking care of yourself", said Wells.