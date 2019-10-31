THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Food Truck of Fitness

Posted 12:46 pm, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, October 31, 2019

This is Kinetic Training’s mobile fitness trailer – kind of like a food truck for your workouts. Dan Palacios of Weston came up with the new concept.

"We’re working on creating pop-up workouts with all the different kind of equipment we use in kinetic training…. All in one place", said Palacios, Owner and Founder of Kinetic Training.

Dan says this is the future of fitness. He displayed the fitness trailer during FIBO, the world’s largest fitness festival recently held on Miami Beach.

Watch the full feature on Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm, and for more information go to: http://livekinetically.com

 

