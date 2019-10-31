Super Techy Teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mrs. Vijay Sundar runs her computer science class like a programming lab. She guides her 18 students, Juniors and Seniors, who all get to work on individual projects. Mrs. Sundar has been teaching for 17 years, and was a little surprised to learn about being nominated as a Super Teacher.

"I’m elated. I’m really elated. I was not expecting this. We are all super teachers", said Sundar, Computer Science Teacher at Mcfatter Technical High School and College.

“She’s very patient with us. All she wants us to do is help us to succeed, and get our certifications", said Lowell Mirabal, Junior at Mcfatter Technical High School.

Congratulations to Vijay Sundar, a Computer Super Teacher!

Watch the full feature on Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm.