Local Hoops Hero For Hurricanes Women’s Basketball Team!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beatrice Mompremier is a local hoops hero for the University of Miami Women’s Basketball team.

Number 32 enters the season as the ACC preseason Player of the Year.

The redshirt senior attended Miami High School. She’s enjoying the home cooking and the preseason award, but Beatrice is not satisfied.

"I mean it's exciting I got the recognition that I feel like I deserve. You know, I really don't think it matters until I get it at the end of the season where it really counts and I feel like I did my job," said Mompremier.

"This is a long journey that we've had with Beatrice and it's really special for someone to be able to do it. Sometimes that makes it harder if it's your hometown, sometimes there's more support," said Katie Meier, head coach of Canes Women's Basketball.