THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From Music to Art, We Have Your Weekend Plans!

Posted 12:12 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, November 13, 2019

Need some plans for this week? We got you covered!

The biggest male pop band in the world returns to South Florida for the second time this year. 

After their six year hiatus, The Jonas Brothers reunited earlier this year with their chart topping single "Sucker." The brother band began their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami in August and now they return to South Florida to rock the stage at the BB&T Center on Friday night!

For tickets you can go to ticketmaster.com

MDC Live Arts and Miami Dade College presents a year round, seasons long initiative called Eco/Cultura. 

It's a performance for the planet series featuring live experiences in theater, music and dance programmed specifically to spark advocacy around Miami’s environmental challenges. 

Starting November 15th through the 17th you can catch Miwa Matreyek’s "Infinitely Yours & Myth and Infrastructure" show. 

For tickets and more information you can go to mdclivearts.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.