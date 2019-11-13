Narwhal the ‘unicorn puppy’ is happy and healthy, shelter says

JACKSON, Mo. – A puppy saved by a Missouri dog rescue organization is going viral over the extra tail he has on his face.

Mac’s Mission specializes in helping homeless dogs have a birth defect, are injured or abused. They posted this update about the Narwhal the puppy to their Facebook page today:

“The million dollar question about Narwhals extra tail on his face. Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER! One of our followers said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!” This is a true experience of having “extra parts” during assembly. Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged)!! Pretty sure the staff at Cape Small also gushed all over this little nugget! The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy. He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.

The shelter said in the post they wanted Narwhal to grow more and to make sure that the extra tail did not become a problem.

If you are interested in helping Narwhal or any of the other dogs at the shelter, click here.

You can get updates on Narwhal by checking out Mac the Pittbull’s Facebook page.