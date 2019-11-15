Waste Away at Margaritaville in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are wastin’ away at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach!

The destination resort and entertainment complex has enchanted visitors for years. With eight casual and upscale dining and entertainment venues, there’s something for everyone at Margaritaville.

Today, we step into JWB Prime Steak and Seafood. Named after Jimmy Buffet, JWB provides a contemporary menu of fresh seafood and prime steaks paired with world-class wines and hand-crafted cocktails.

Let’s start with happy hour.

"So everything from oysters to sliders to a tuna pizza to some really great hand rolls that are not on our regular menu. Definitely worth coming and trying happy hour at JWB and then morphing into your evening of a great dinner," said Cate Farmer, General Manager at Margaritaville Beach Resort.

To see more about JWB and their new dinner series catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm.