THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Panthers Name Former Goalie Roberto Luongo as a Special Advisor

Posted 2:00 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:57PM, November 18, 2019

The Florida Panthers just named their former star goalie, Roberto Luongo, as a Special Advisor. The new job came just months after  40-year-old Luongo retired from hockey. The team had a news conference November 14th, 2019 to introduce Luongo as the Special Advisor to general manager Dale Tallon.

"I did a lot of thinking this summer. For me, hockey is my life, my passion. Obviously, performance-wise, I wasn't where I wanted to be anymore, but at the same time I still wanted to be involved in the game," Luongo said.

“We want to win championships and we want to have fun doing it. I trust his opinion. It's valued. It's coming from a great wealth of experience over the years. He was a heck of a player throughout his illustrious career. It's all good. I love it. I'm learning from him as well. That's what it's all about," said Tallon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.