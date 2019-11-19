THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Bring Out the Entire Family for Some Fun at the 36th Annual Miami Dade Book Fair!

Posted 10:08 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, November 19, 2019

The 36th annual Miami Dade Book Fair is the nation’s oldest and largest library gathering. 

For seven days, more than 500 authors from all around the world will come together to celebrate the best of literature.

This year’s authors include, Y-100 morning DJ Elvis Duran, filmmaker John Waters and Miami born "Blondie" lead singer, Debbie Harry. 

The Book Fair will have a children’s alley where kids can have their face painted and enjoy pop up readings. Plus, The Porch will hold live entertainment where you can hear live music. 

For tickets and more information on The Miami Book Fair you can head on over to miamibookfair.com 

