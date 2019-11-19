New Disney Plus App Reaches Over 10 Million Subscribers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new streaming service, Disney Plus, has signed up more than 10 million subscribers since launching last Tuesday.

High demand resulted in content not being accessible for hours on its first day of availability. The company cited higher-than-expected demand as a factor. To put it in perspective— “HBO Now” took nearly three years to reach half that number. Netflix recently reported 158 million subscribers, but that’s its total audience after many years of availability, across a broad global market.

Though it won’t have as many movies or TV shows as Netflix at launch, Disney Plus will have classic Disney animated movies, Pixar, and Marvel content. Disney will also have original content, like Star Wars’ first live-action TV show— The Mandalorian.

The streaming app comes at only $6.99 a month, you can even save some cash by paying for a year up front at $69.99.