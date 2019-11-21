THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Hurricanes to Play Panthers on Old Orange Bowl Grounds

Posted 11:16 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, November 21, 2019

The University of Miami Hurricanes football team is going back home this weekend. The Canes will be playing FIU, Saturday at Marlins park which sits on the old sight of the Orange Bowl in Little Havana, where they had their most success before moving to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“Saturday evening in Little havana, which is pretty exciting to see the Canes go back to the heart of Miami. It’ll be a great occasion for our entire football team, certainly for our fan base. I know it will be for me personally. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can only imagine myself, but everyone else, as they exit off whatever way you get there – the Dolphin Expressway, or [interstate] 95, or maybe you just take all the back roads through the city. Whatever way ‘WAZE’ sends you," said Manny Diaz, Hurricanes Head Coach.

 

