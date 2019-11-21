New Steakhouse in Doral, La Fontana, Serves Dishes with Latin Flair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The newest restaurant from Bocas Group, combines an Italian steakhouse tradition with a latin flair. Welcome to La Fontana Steakhouse. Located in Doral along northwest 107th avenue and 41st street… the family-owned business has been up running for 30 years!

It all started in South America in 1980, now they have a total of 10 restaurants in South Florida. La Fontana Steakhouse is the newest one on their list and Executive Chef Roberto Gonzalez holds the reigns in the kitchen.

"Our first location had the name "La Fontana" for 30 years. Being here in Doral, Miami for 6 years and in Venezuela close to 25 years. It's a big family restaurant and now we have the opportunity to serve steak," said Gonzalez.

The space is intimate and comfortable, with a menu focusing on preparing and serving dry-aged meat. Before getting to the steak Melissa Marrero tries the Beef Marinara Rustic Bread appetizer.

Marrero and Chef Gonzalez then dive into the main course— a 42 day dry-aged ribeye.

"In this type of dry age,...you can have a little bit of blue cheese depending on how many days (age of the steak)," said Gonzalez.

"But you don't even need it, this steak has so much flavor," added Marrero.

Customers can select their own steaks and rubs ahead of time, and the staff will hang them to age. When the meat is ready, you can come back and dive in.

La Fontana Steakhouse also serves some of their traditional dishes you can find at their other location, which focuses on Italian dishes. Such as the Truffle Risotto, which is cooked to perfection then topped with more truffle table-side.

La Fontana Steakhouse is open every day! For more information head to their Instagram: @lafontanasteakhouse