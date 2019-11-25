Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s time for dessert and what better way to stuff your face than with a pie from Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop!

So whether you’re a chocolate enthusiast or an apple pie aficionado, there’s a dessert for every occasion!

Former firefighter, Derek Kaplan is the owner of the sweet shop and says he’s always had a passion for cooking.

"I had to learn on my own. I lived with my dad and he said if you want to eat you need to learn how to cook. I started cooking and the pie came naturally," said Kaplan.

Melissa Marrero asks what the secret ingredients are in Derek's pies, his response is "fresh ingredients"!

"People want to know what they are eating, we use real food. We use real butter, we juice our key limes, we use real eggs..quality ingredients and that's important," said Kaplan.

Marrero and Kaplan made two Thanksgiving favorites, the Pecan and Pumpkin Pie.

Although their pies are constantly making the front page of Miami-based food magazines, Fireman Dereks’ other items don’t fall far behind. They offer a variety of baked goods, including cookies, cakes, and empanadas.

Fireman Derek’s has two locations, one in Wynwood and in Coconut Grove. For more information head to http://firemandereks.com