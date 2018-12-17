THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Celebrate Wellness: Last Minute Gifts To Help Loved Ones De-stress

Posted 11:30 am, December 17, 2018, by

Still have some holiday shopping to do?  How about relaxation gifts for the person who deserves a break.

The Zyllion Shiatsu pillow relieves a tense back, neck, and shoulders and can be used with or without heat.

For someone who needs to find their inner zen hook them on meditation with a meditation cushion that improves your posture while promoting less stress and anxiety.

Another idea is a  weighted blanket.  They create the illusion of being hugged or grounded and have been known to help reduce insomnia.

If your loved one has noise neighbors or just needs a little help disconnecting to doze off.  A white noise machine will help tune out the noise.

