Inside South Florida: Le Dîner en Blanc Ft. Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are dinner parties and then there are dinner parties.

On February 16th the Global event Le Dîner en Blanc – which has been in Paris, New York, London, Sydney, Miami and more, makes its maiden appearance in Ft. Lauderdale. You register online, meet at a predetermined location, and then you’re whisked away to a secret spot for the ultimate picnic. You can bring your own food but it’s highly recommended you let the experts handle the cuisine.

Dîner en Blanc translates to dinner in white. And you must comply with the dress code or you won’t be able to dine. And while you eat, drink and mingle, there’s plenty of entertainment to enjoy. And while this is the first time the event’s in Ft. Lauderdale, it certainly won’t be the last.

To learn more about Le Dîner en Blanc, and to register by February 5th, head to fortlauderdale.dineenblanc.com