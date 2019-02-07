Super Teachers: Ms. Renea Moss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Renea Moss. A double threat at Miramar High School. She teaches debate and dance. So her kids are constantly talking and moving and so is she.

"I can't keep still I hear it from my administrators, we went to Blue Key and we got back at like, three in the morning, and when I came into school the next morning at 7 am everyone looked at me like 'What are you doing here?'" said Moss.

Whether it’s debate or dance, Miss Moss brings the energy and the love. In fact, she’s so nurturing, her students call her Mama Moss.

"She's 'Mama Moss', she's very attentive, she'll tell you when you're doing something wrong and she'll sit with you and help you fix it. She'll be there with you the entire time until she knows that you got it." said Brianna Garza a 10th Grader in Ms. Moss's dance class.

So do a victory dance for Renea Moss. There’s no debate she’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

