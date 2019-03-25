THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Heat Schedule This Week 3/25-3/30

Posted 11:31 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, March 25, 2019

Here’s what’s on the schedule for the Miami Heat this week as the team continues to chase a playoff berth in the East.

The Heat get it started tomorrow night at home as the Orlando Magic come to town. Orlando is in the same spot as the Heat, trying to claw its way into the playoffs. The two teams have roughly the same record so this is a big one for both Florida squads.

On Thursday, another home game. Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks head to the magic city of Miami. The Mavericks have had a seriously down year and while the playoffs are going on, it looks like they’ll be home catching up on episodes of Shark Tank.

And on Saturday, speaking of terrible teams, Miami travels to New York to battle the Knicks, who own the worst record in the league and are in full tank mode for the NBA draft. Remember when this used to be a rivalry! It’s been a while.

