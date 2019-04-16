Cheap Seats: The Heat’s Three Titles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NBA playoffs have started, and the Heat aren’t in them, but don’t fret. Here’s a quick look back at the Heat’s three NBA titles.

In 2006, Miami beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 to capture their first championship, after losing the first two games. Pat Riley was the head coach, and Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade were legit NBA superstars. DWade took over and dominated the Mavs and was named Finals MVP.

In 2012, the Heat, led by the Big Three, beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1. The series was tied 1 game all, before Miami swept three games at home. Lebron James was named Finals MVP as he won his first championship.

And the following year, the Heat beat the Spurs in seven games. In game six Ray Allen hit maybe the biggest shot in Heat history and in game seven, Lebron James scored 37 points and was named MVP.