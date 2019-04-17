Cheap Seats: Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule

Attention Dolfans, you don’t have to wait until the regular season to see your favorite team in action. The Fins have announced their preseason schedule and here are the four teams they’re facing, even though the exact dates haven’t been determined yet.

In preseason week 1, the Fins host the Atlanta Falcons. For whatever it’s worth, and it’s not worth much, the Dolphins destroyed the Falcons last preseason 34-7.

In week two, Miami travels to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Looking for a plot line? Ryan Fitzpatrick will face off against team he played for last season. I know, riveting.

In week three, Miami returns home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Week three happens to be the most important preseason game because it’s the one where the starters play the most minutes.

And in week four, the Fins conclude the preseason in New Orleans against the Saints. Don’t expect to see many starters in that one.