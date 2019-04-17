THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar 04/19-04/21

Posted 12:21 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, April 17, 2019

South Floridian rapper, singer and songwriter Jake Miller  is coming back to his hometown! Miller will be performing at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Friday starting at 7:30 pm. He’s on his “Wait For You” tour which is his first major song he’s released in five years. For tickets and more information head to ticketmaster.com.

On Friday, Leon Bridges plays the Fillmore Miami Beach. Bridges is a soul singer and songwriter, and a multi-instrumentalist. He’s an up and coming star with an incredibly smooth voice. His tour is in support of his new album “Good Thing” and the set-list figures to include some of his biggest hits, like “Comin’ Home,” “Smooth Sailin’” and “Better Man.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.