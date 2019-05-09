Cheap Seats: Quarterback Matchups in the AFC East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the Miami Dolphins traded for Josh Rosen it made the AFC East a very interesting division for quarterbacks.

First of all, in New England there’s Tom Brady. Probably the greatest QB of all time. Brady is coming off his 6th Super Bowl and, although he’s almost 42 years old, he’s not slowing down. He wants to play until he’s 45.

The rest of the division consists of first round draft picks from last year. Rosen was picked 10thoverall by the Cardinals. He went 3-10, threw 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. But in fairness to him, his team was terrible.

Sam Darnold was chosen third overall last year by the Jets. After struggling most of the year, he finished strong and ended up with 2,865 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interception.

And the Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen 7th. In week 17 against the Dolphins, he scored five total touchdowns.

So there should be some fun QB battles in the AFC East this season.