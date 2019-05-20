Marlins Featured Player: Neil Walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, the Marlin we’re highlighting is first baseman, Neil Walker. Entering the weekend, Walker was leading the team in batting average at .294 on the season with 32 hits, three home runs and six RBIs. And he was riding a hot streak, as he collected 10 hits in 24 at bats over his past seven games to post a .417 batting average in that span. Defensively, Walker has solidified the first base position for the Marlins, after having played second base for much of his career. Speaking of his career, Walker broke into the bigs back in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arguably his best season came in 2014, when he hit 23 home runs, drove in 76 runs and batted .271 for Pittsburgh. Clearly he can still swing the bat and on a very young Marlins team, Walker provides some much needed experience on the field and in the clubhouse.