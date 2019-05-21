Great Phone, Even Better Price Tag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That’s the reaction from an iPhone user at the launch of a new phone called the OnePlus 7 Pro. In a world dominated by Apple and Samsung… this is the device that’s giving them a run for the money.

OnePlus7 Pro is loaded! Three cameras on the back for standard, wide and zoom shots. You’ll be very happy with the flexibility of this camera.

Charging is super fast! 20 minutes plugged in gets you to 50 percent battery. There is no wireless charging or water resistance rating, although OnePlus says it can handle rain and splashes… but not swimming. You won’t find better android software on any phone! Bottom line, before you settle on something else, check out the OnePlus too!

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida-- Saturday night at 7.