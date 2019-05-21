Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” is playing in South Florida theatres. In the film, Wick (played once again by Keanu Reeves) is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head - he is the target of hit men and women everywhere. Two of those who want him dead are The Adjudicator, played by Asia Kate Dillon and Zero, played by Mark Dacascos. And we asked Asia and Mark if they knew what the body count was in this very bloody movie.

“I think part one and two combined, the first two films combined, I think the third one surpasses that,” said Dillon.

Dacascos’s character is responsible for much of that body count. And towards the end of the film there’s an epic fight scene between Mark and Keanu and Asia’s character is the one who makes it all happen. We asked the actors if it is better to fight or to be one ordering others to fight?

“You know, I am excited for an opportunity to take up physical arms, whether it is in another John Wick movie or a different project. It was fun to play a character in this one who gets to come in and say ‘you broke the rules, and if you know if you broke them there would be consequences so you fight while I go have tea,” joked Dillon.

As long as you’re not squeamish, and you love action movies, you’ll be into John Wick Chapter 3. It’s a worthy sequel to this powerhouse franchise.