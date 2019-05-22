THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Supersets To Get You Ripped

Posted 10:52 am, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, May 22, 2019

Sure, when it comes to working out many of us have the best intentions. But for whatever reason sometimes we don’t get around to hitting the gym. When that happens, Heather Frey the founder of smashfit.com and a certified personal trainer, says you need a Plan B.

“Whenever I’m talking with friends or clients about their workout strategy, especially when they’re new, they’re always gung-ho about working out every day but then, of course, what happens – life happens. So, one of my favorite Plan B’s are supersets. Supersets are quick, convenient and you can do them anywhere. They are a set of two or more exercises you do in a row without stopping. Now, when you do a set of those and you rest for a minute or two, three to five sets, now you have a workout,” says Frey.

To see Heather’s featured superset and how you can do it at home watch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7.

