Your Weekly Entertainment Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are two events happening this week in South Florida.

On Saturday, watch your favorite childhood movie — Disney’s “The Lion King”— come to life at the Adrienne Arsht Center! The musical has been seen by nearly 100 million people from all over the world, and it has been performed in eight different languages! If you can’t make it on Saturday, the last day to see the show is on Sunday. For more information head to arshtcenter.org.

And Sunday night, at Hard Rock Live, it’s the Cracking Up Comedy Tour at 7:30 pm. The perfect way to end your week and get ready for Monday is with a whole lot of laughter. The featured comedians include Rickey Smiley, DC Young Fly, B. Simone and Bruce Bruce.

For more events around town, head to sflcw.com and click on the events tab. And that’s your SoFlo Scene.