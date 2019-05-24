Marlins Featured Player Brian Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Marlins profile features third baseman, Brian Anderson.

The Marlins ripped off a bunch of wins last week and Anderson was a big reason why. Anderson went yard in back to back wins last week over the Tigers, and is starting to show signs of life at the plate, which can really help because he hits near the top of the order.

In fact as of last week, his 16 RBI’s led the team. This is his second year with the Marlins. In 2018, he hit .273 with 34 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 65 RBI in 156 games played.

In college, Anderson played three seasons for the University of Arkansas, batting .318 over 171 career games for the Razorbacks, and he garnered All-Tournament honors at the 2014 NCAA Charlottesville Regional after batting .615 in four games.