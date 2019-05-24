THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Players The Heat Might Draft

Posted 11:04 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, May 24, 2019

The Miami Heat are set to pick 13th in the 2019 NBA Draft and here’s a look at some of the players in consideration for that pick.

First, shooting guard Kevin Porter, Jr from USC.  He played one season for Southern Cal, and started off strong, but tailed off and averaged 9.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game. That said he still has huge upside. But he may have immaturity issues as he was suspended by USC for about two weeks in January.

Next up, is guard Romeo Langford from Indiana. The scouting report on him says he’s quick and agile, he can handle contact and creates space well. But he isn’t great shooter, at least not yet, and some believe his ceiling is role player.

And one more option, guard Keldon Johnson from Kentucky. As a freshman he averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds and is considered a very athletic swingman.

