Twitter battle breaks out over name, best flavor of popular summer treat

Posted 12:41 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, May 28, 2019

Otter Pops? Freeze Pops? Zooper Doopers?

The question, posed by a Twitter user last week, has gone viral with all kinds of hilarious answers.

The tweet, posted May 25, asked: “It’s dead summer, your mom comes home from the store with THESE. what do u call these and what is the best color?”

Twitter quickly responded. The tweet Tuesday morning had 2,636 retweets and over 22,000 likes.

Check it out:

Likewise, there was much debate over the best color/flavor:

