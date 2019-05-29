United Way Youth Leadership Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United Way of Broward County’s Commission on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention’s Broward Youth Coalition will host its annual Youth Leadership Institute June 13th and 14th at Nova Southeastern University.

The commission will choose the top 100 applicants to attend the free conference, but you must be a Broward County High School student to apply. And if you do attend, get ready for a life-changing experience.

"Essentially at it's core, the Youth Leadership Institute is a two-day, one-night leadership conference, where we focus on topic such as youth empowerment and engaging with the young bright minds of the new generation," said Donald Raphael, President of the Broward Youth Coalition.

It’s a jam packed event, filled with workshops and sessions. Here’s just some of what you’ll experience.

"Over the course of the two-day event, some of the workshops that we have will expand on mental health awareness, drug abuse, and just advocating for the enhancement of the youth," said Markel Barreau, Vice President of the Broward Youth Coalition.

For more information about the conference watch Inside South Florida at 7 pm.