Marlins Weekend Calendar

Here’s what your Miami Marlins are up to this weekend. They’ve traveled cross country and are spending some time in San Diego to take on the Padres. Friday and Saturday night’s first pitch is at 10:10 p.m., and on Sunday the game starts at 6:10 p.m.

The Padres are faring better than most experts thought they would, as they are hovering right around 500. Two big reasons why are outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes. Entering this week the pair had combined for 29 home runs and 56 RBI. They are the team leaders in both categories and two guys the Marlins are going to have to pitch around.

As for the Marlins, they’ve been playing good baseball as well. The Marlins entered this week having won 7 of their last 10 games. They’re getting contributions up and down their lineup and quality starts from their pitching staff. Perhaps the fish are turning the corner.