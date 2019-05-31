Enter to WIN VIP Tickets to Florida Supercon 2019

– WIN TICKETS BELOW –

Florida Supercon is not just another Comic Con. Florida Supercon brings celebrity guests, comic book artists and writers, well-known wrestlers, professional cosplayers, and much more to Miami every single year for the biggest pop culture party in Florida. If you’re a fan of sci-fi, anime, comic books, movies, cartoons, or just pop culture in general, we want to hang with you! Plus don’t miss our specialty show features dedicated to cosplayers, kids, gamers, wrestling fans, and much more.

Get ready for the most fun you’ll have all year! Bring your friends or come with your family because this show is ALL about community. Whether you’re a hardcore fan or just a casual lover of pop culture, there’s something for everyone at Florida Supercon. This is truly a fully immersive experience of a show with so much to see and do!

No matter if you show up wearing an elaborate cosplay or just come as you are, we’re so excited to see you and the rest of our Supercon Family July 4-7, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

