Fins Weekend For Charity

The Miami Dolphins Foundation will host its 23rd annual Fins Weekend on June 1st. It’s a jam-packed Saturday, filled with non-stop events and action, so says Fins Weekend Committee Chair Jeff Peck.

“Coming up (on June 1st) is Fins Weekend. It starts at Miami Beach Marina for the fishing, and then Miami Beach Golf Course for the golf and then a big party Saturday night at Key Biscayne at the Marine Stadium. It’s going to be a great time. Our weigh-in on Saturday is sponsored by Hooters, and they’ve been with us for 23 years since we started. The girls will be out there, and the cheerleaders will be out there. It’s a big party,” said Peck.

As for the golf, well that’s where you can find Dolphin legend Nat Moore.

“Golf is almost completely sold out. We will be playing at Miami Beach Golf Course. We’ve played there quite a few times. This is one of the few events where it’s all hands on-deck. We’ll have alumni there, we’ll have current players, coaches, and we enjoy ourselves. That’s totally sponsored by South Florida Ford. They’ve been a big supporter for many years,” said Nat Moore, Dolphins SVP Alumni Relations.

After the fishing, and the golf, it’s time to kick it at the Fins Weekend Saturday Night Party. Guests will gather inside a tent at the Miami Marine Stadium for music, food, the year’s largest gathering of players, coaches, alumni and cheerleaders and more.

“The Saturday night party is amazing. Everyone comes in at the end of the day. It’s a very casual, relaxed atmosphere. Big tent, lot of people, all the players, all the alumni, the cheerleaders, great auction, there’s a huge fireworks display and you can still buy tickets,” said Peck.

Perhaps the best part of Fins Weekend is the charitable aspect and where the money goes.

“The money we raise will help facilitate scholarships as well as grants. And we have evolved from just scholarships to go to college to vocational trade and public service grants. It’s all part of the Miami Dolphins teamwork at work and it’s something we’re very proud of where we are really making a difference in South Florida,” said Moore.

For more info and tickets for golf, fishing and the party, head to finsweekend.com